The world's richest person, Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to allege that the United States government payments system's inefficiency is potentially leading to “over $100 billion fraud annually”.

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and part of US President Donald Trump's administration as chief of the Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed “DOGE” made the post early on February 9.

He said DOGE and the US Treasury Department would work to address the issue.

Elon Musk Alleges Potential ‘Fraud’ Exceeding $100 billion Annually In the long word post, Elon Musk claimed that he was informed “that there are currently over $100B/year of entitlements payments to individuals with no SSN or even a temporary ID number”, calling it “extremely suspicious”.

He added, “When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that number is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, so $50B/year or $1B/week!! This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately.”

In another post he added: “The magnitude of the fraud in government payments (your tax dollars being spent) is MUCH higher than you think!”

What is Elon Musk Proposing? In the post, Elon Musk said that the DOGE team and US Treasury have jointly agreed to do the following: