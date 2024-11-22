Elon Musk and Donald Trump seem besotted. Where is their bromance headed?

Friendly advice

The hope that Mr Musk may bring a little business nous and technical wizardry to the Trump administration is alluring. Some blue-sky thinking could help diminish America’s yawning budget deficit, of about 6% of GDP, and overhaul its often clunky bureaucracy. But there are also many reasons to worry about Mr Musk’s ascendancy. There will certainly be troubling conflicts of interest: in part Mr Musk is interested in deregulation, after all, owing to the many pesky rules hemming in his companies. Critics also fear that America’s government may become dangerously reliant on a single individual, especially in the realm of space and satellites. Mr Musk’s forays into foreign policy could jeopardise both his own business interests and America’s diplomatic goals. Perhaps the most pressing question is whether the bromance can last, given that both men are known to have massive egos and frequent fallings-out with friends and colleagues. The stage is set, in short, for a tumultuous psychodrama with global ramifications.