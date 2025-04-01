Elon Musk, and millions in cash — Wisconsin’s $82 million Supreme Court race

Elon Musk is injecting millions of dollars into Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race, mirroring his strategy that helped propel Donald Trump to the presidency in 2024. The tech billionaire has spent at least $17 million through two political groups supporting conservative candidate Brad Schimel. He has also contributed $3 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, making him the second-largest political donor in 2025, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The contest is between former state attorney general Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

Advertisement

Record-breaking spending and cash incentives The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has become the most expensive judicial contest in US history, with candidates and outside groups spending a combined $82 million by March 30, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Musk’s America PAC has taken an unorthodox approach, giving away $1 million checks to voters—similar to his tactics in the 2024 presidential election. At a rally Sunday night, a Green Bay man received $1 million for signing a petition against "activist judges."

Election to decide court’s balance of power Wisconsin voters are casting their ballots in a crucial Supreme Court race that will determine whether the state’s highest court remains under liberal control or shifts back to a conservative majority. The outcome of Tuesday’s election will have far-reaching implications for cases involving abortion rights, labor laws, voting rules, and congressional redistricting.

Advertisement

Trump, Musk, and Republican influence Schimel, the conservative candidate, has received significant support from President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Schimel’s campaign has framed Crawford as a liberal activist who would redraw Wisconsin’s congressional districts in favor of Democrats and reverse Republican-backed laws limiting collective bargaining rights for public workers.

Read More

Crawford’s Democratic support and opposition to Musk Crawford has positioned herself as a defender of abortion rights, public sector unions, and voting access. She has been endorsed by prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, billionaire donor George Soros, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Her campaign has leaned heavily on opposition to Musk’s influence, with Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler warning that if Musk succeeds in shaping the court’s ideological makeup, “he’s going to do it all over the country.” Advertisement

During a debate, Crawford even referred to her opponent as “Elon Schimel,” reinforcing her message that Musk’s money is driving the race.

Also Read | Elon Musk heckled during speech at Wisconsin. He smiles and says THIS

Implications for Wisconsin and the country The election is viewed as a key indicator of voter sentiment toward Trump’s first months back in office and Musk’s growing political influence. The winner will serve a 10-year term, replacing retiring Justice Ann Walsh Bradley.

If Crawford wins, the court will remain under liberal control until at least 2028. If Schimel prevails, conservatives will have a chance to reclaim the majority as early as next year, with another court seat up for election.