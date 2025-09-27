Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel have been named in newly released documents relating to the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to BBC.

The Epstein files, handed over to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein Estate, are part of the third batch of records and provide a glimpse into Epstein’s extensive network of contacts and activities.

The documents include phone message logs, flight manifests, financial ledgers, and daily schedules kept by Epstein.

Why do the records mention Elon Musk and Prince Andrew? One entry dated 6 December 2014 reads:

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).”

The reference appears to relate to Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. Musk has previously stated that Epstein invited him to the island but that he declined the invitation.

Prince Andrew’s name appears on a flight manifest dated 12 May 2000, which lists him as a passenger on a flight with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Buckingham Palace records show that on 11 May 2000, Prince Andrew was in New York to attend a reception for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and returned to the UK on 15 May.

Prince Andrew has “strenuously denied any wrongdoing” and has not been charged in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

Also Read | Inside the White House struggle to tame the Epstein crisis

Which other prominent names are in the documents? The files also include references to other well-known figures:

Peter Thiel – noted in connection with a planned lunch in November 2017.

Steve Bannon – listed for a planned breakfast on 17 February 2019.

Bill Gates – mentioned in tentative plans for a December 2014 breakfast party. In 2022, Gates told the BBC that meeting Epstein had been “a mistake.”

There is no suggestion that Musk, Prince Andrew, or any of the other individuals named were aware of Epstein’s illegal activities.

Also Read | Mysterious statue of Trump, Epstein holding hands erected in Washington DC

Also Read | UK charities cut ties to Sarah Ferguson after reported email describing Jeffrey Epstein as friend

What have Democrats and Republicans said? Democrats on the committee said these files are crucial for understanding the scale of Epstein’s network. Committee spokesperson Sara Guerrero urged the release of additional records, stating:

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”

Republicans criticised the release, accusing Democrats of “putting politics over victims” and said they would publish the full set of documents soon.

Epstein’s background and legal history Epstein was first investigated in 2008, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported to Florida police that he had molested their daughter at his Palm Beach home. That case resulted in a plea deal with prosecutors.