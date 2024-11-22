Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘budget cuts’ could spark constitutional clash in Trump presidency: Report

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are spearheading Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, which seeks to reduce spending by impounding congressional funds

AP
Published22 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's ‘budget cuts’ could spark constitutional clash in Trump presidency: Report
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘budget cuts’ could spark constitutional clash in Trump presidency: Report(AFP)

When Elon Musk first proposed a new initiative to reduce the size of government, Donald Trump didn’t seem to take it seriously. His eventual name for the idea also seemed somewhat playful: the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a reference to the popular internet meme featuring a surprised-looking dog from Japan.

But now that Trump has won the election, Musk's fantasy is becoming reality, with the potential to spark a constitutional clash over the balance of power in Washington, reported AP, citing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal(WSJ).

Also Read | With US elections over, what should investors focus on next in the rest of 2024?

Trump put Musk, the world's richest man, and Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, in charge of the new department, which is really an outside advisory committee that will work with people inside the government to reduce spending and regulations.

Elon Musk to encourage impounding

Recently, Musk and Ramaswamy stated that they would urge Trump to make cuts by refusing to spend money allocated by Congress, a practice known as impounding. This proposal directly contradicts a 1974 law designed to prevent future presidents from emulating Richard Nixon, who withheld funding he opposed.

Also Read | Elon Musk joins Riley Gaines’ call for reform in ‘slow & difficult’ immigration

“We are prepared for the onslaught from entrenched interests in Washington," Musk and Ramaswamy wrote in an opinion piece in WSJ. ”We expect to prevail. Now is the moment for decisive action."

Trump has already suggested taking such a big step, saying last year that he would “use the president's long-recognised impoundment power to squeeze the bloated federal bureaucracy for massive savings.”

Also Read | US elections 2024: Who is Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff?

According to the AP, it would be a bold effort on Trump's part to expand his powers, especially with the support of a Republican-controlled Congress and a conservative-majority US Supreme Court. This move could quickly become one of the most closely scrutinized legal battles of his second term.

“He might get away with it," said William Galston, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank. “Congress' power of the purse will turn into an advisory opinion.”

(with inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘budget cuts’ could spark constitutional clash in Trump presidency: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.