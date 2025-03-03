Elon Musk ‘ate my cat’: Tesla owners are using angry stickers on their cars; here’s why

Tesla owners are going viral for rethinking their purchases and broadcasting their regrets. Frustrated with Elon Musk’s antics, Tesla drivers are making their feelings known in the quirkiest way possible: regret stickers.

Viral social media photos show Tesla car owners distancing themselves from the CEO’s controversies in the most visible way possible. The stickers ranged from "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy" to "Elon ate my cat" and "Anti-Elon club".

A picture of these bummer stickers first surfaced on Reddit, generating over a thousand comments.

Why are Tesla owners resorting to these stickers? Since Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), his polarising views have taken centre stage, with questions about whether Tesla is now inseparable from its CEO.

Musk himself has grown increasingly outspoken on political issues over the past two years, clashing with President Joe Biden, making anti-transgender remarks, and labelling Democrats the party of “division and hate”. To top it all, Musk is now running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for US President Donald Trump.

Tesla owners have admitted that his behaviour has made them reconsider buying or owning a Tesla.

A Bloomberg survey earlier this year revealed that many Tesla owners were uneasy about Musk’s online presence and controversial views. Several Tesla owners told Business Insider that they ditched the brand due to Musk's antics.

People also backed out of purchasing a Tesla because of Musk’s political views, according to a CNN report. “I don't want Tesla cars to become the new MAGA hat,” one driver contemplating cancelling his order told CNN. “I don't want to be seen as a rich jerk, and I don't want to be seen as a political conservative, libertarian free speech warrior.”

Earlier this year, market research firm Caliber warned that Musk's personal views were driving away potential Tesla buyers, and his political involvement has only intensified since then.

How did social media react? The bumper stickers on Teslas have sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

While one user said, “It's idiotic,” another highlighted that “Elon is the CEO, but it's not like he single-handedly built the car. People need to stop trying to find their identity in corporations.”

