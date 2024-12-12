After Bill Ackman, the CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, criticised processed food and soda companies as being the “tobacco companies of the modern era”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped in to say that these firms aren't hiding fact that sugar and other processed food is addictive.
Ackman had shared that a 16-year-old is suing 11 major food companies for engineering ultra processed foods that are addictive, and have caused him chronic illness.
