Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: ‘When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?’

Elon Musk, Bill Ackman spar over soda: ‘When was the last time you saw an obese person in bikini in CocaCola ad?’

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Bill Ackman condemned processed food companies, while Elon Musk argued they are transparent about sugar's addictiveness. A lawsuit from a 16-year-old alleges that 11 leading food companies engineered ultra-processed foods causing him chronic illness.

Elon Musk

After Bill Ackman, the CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, criticised processed food and soda companies as being the “tobacco companies of the modern era", Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped in to say that these firms aren't hiding fact that sugar and other processed food is addictive.

Ackman had shared that a 16-year-old is suing 11 major food companies for engineering ultra processed foods that are addictive, and have caused him chronic illness.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.