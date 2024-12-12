Bill Ackman condemned processed food companies, while Elon Musk argued they are transparent about sugar's addictiveness. A lawsuit from a 16-year-old alleges that 11 leading food companies engineered ultra-processed foods causing him chronic illness.
After Bill Ackman, the CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, criticised processed food and soda companies as being the “tobacco companies of the modern era", Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumped in to say that these firms aren't hiding fact that sugar and other processed food is addictive.
Ackman had shared that a 16-year-old is suing 11 major food companies for engineering ultra processed foods that are addictive, and have caused him chronic illness.