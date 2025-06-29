Elon Musk birthday: Shivon Zilis wishes SpaceX CEO with a cute Instagram post | Check here

Elon Musk's 54th birthday: As wishes poured in for the SpaceX CEO, the most special and thoughtful one came from his Indian-origin partner, Shivon Zilis. She is the mother of four of his children – twins Strider and Azure (born in November 2021), a daughter named Arcadia, and a son named Seldon Lycurgus.

While Musk's 54th birthday on June 29 was rocked by protests and demonstrations against him across North America, according to a CBC report, Zilis' post returned the attention to the main event – Elon Musk's birthday.

In a cute Instagram post, Zilis wished the ‘rocket man’ a simple happy birthday, but her choice of picture to accompany her post is what melted the hearts of netizens.

“Happy birthday rocket man, ” Shivon Zilis wrote, as she shared a then-and-now picture of Elon Musk with a clown-shaped birthday cake – one from when he was a child, and a more recent one.

Check the post here:

Here's how netizens reacted to Shivon Zilis' post for Elon Musk: Social media users flooded Shivon Zilis' birthday post for Elon Musk with comments, wishing the Tesla CEO a happy birthday. Netizens also appreciated Shivon for the adorable post and said she is the “fuel” for him.

“Glad he has someone who loves and takes care of him,” a user commented.

Another said, “Much respect! Nice to see that man got some cake.”

“A wonderful idea to make exactly the same cake - a happy Elon is all we want!” exclaimed another user.

“Thank you so much for loving Elon. You are the fuel for this rocket man!!” a netizen commented.

“Awe, cake reinvented. We hope you guys had a good birthday. Really sweet,” said another user.

A netizen said, “This is so sweet. Hope you all have fun celebrating!”

“A perfect birthday shoutout for the man always reaching for the stars literally and figuratively!” said another.

Also Read | Elon Musk responds after Starship prototype explodes during ground test

About Shivon Zilis Shivon Zilis is a Canadian businesswoman and executive at Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink.

Born to a Punjabi mother and a Canadian father, Zilis reportedly enjoys “special status” within Musk’s inner circle.