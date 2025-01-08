Elon Musk mocked Justin Trudeau, referencing him as the former governor of Canada as Trump discussed territorial expansion and military intervention.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk waded into the American ‘expansion’ debate on Wednesday — referring to Justin Trudeau as the ‘former governor’ of Canada. The remarks came even as US President-elect Donald Trump set off alarm bells after refusing to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland. The incoming POTUS has also vowed to bring Canada to heel and promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner," Trudeau insisted on Wednesday.

“Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say," jibed Musk in response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The neighbouring country was thrown into chaos earlier this week after PM Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign. He will however remain at the helm as Prime Minister until the Liberal Party chooses a new leader.

Trump made a fresh case for territorial expansion on Wednesday with a ‘distorted’ map combining the two countries — hours after threatening to absorb Canada with ‘economic force’. His comments drew backlash from several quarters including a sharp rebuttal from Trudeau and a reminder about territorial integrity from the United Nations.