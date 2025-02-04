20,000 federal workers employees take Donald Trump’s ‘buyout’ offer

More than 20,000 federal employees, roughly 1% of the US federal workforce, have signed up for a resignation offer that would allow them to quit their jobs while continuing to receive taxpayer-funded salaries until the end of September, as per a report in Bloomberg.

The offer, which has been extended to government employees, is expected to lead to a significant uptick in resignations as Thursday’s deadline approaches, according to an official familiar with the data.

President Donald Trump, along with his efficiency czar, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, aims to reduce the size of the federal workforce by as much as 10%. However, reaching this target may prove challenging as the nearly 2.3 million civilian federal employees include a number of workers, such as defense, intelligence, postal, and law enforcement personnel, who are ineligible for the offer.

Employees who choose to leave by February’s end are free to pursue other jobs, as long as they do not conflict with federal employment, and must agree not to sue the government.

The administration’s offer has sparked significant interest, with numbers expected to rise before the deadline.

White House unveils buyout offer for federal employees fefusing to return to office The White House has introduced a buyout offer aimed at federal employees unwilling to return to in-person work, in alignment with President Donald Trump's directive to end COVID-19-era remote work policies. The offer, which could lead to the departure of thousands of federal workers, is part of broader efforts to restructure the government workforce.

Currently, only about 6% of the over 2 million federal employees are working full-time in the office. With the new offer, the White House anticipates that between 5% and 10% of federal workers will accept, which could affect hundreds of thousands of individuals, according to a report in Axios.

Katie Miller, a member of the Department of Government Efficiency advisory board, shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the email had been sent to more than two million federal employees. The offer, outlined in a memo titled "A Fork in the Road" by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), provides those opting for the buyout with administrative leave, pay, and benefits.

The resignation process is streamlined: employees are instructed to reply to the offer email from their government account, type "Resign" in the message body, and hit "Send."

The buyout is part of President Trump's broader workforce restructuring agenda, which also includes mandating in-person work, re-establishing accountability among policy-making employees and senior executives, and overhauling the federal hiring process to prioritize merit.

Employees have until February 6, 2025, to accept the buyout offer. However, certain categories of employees—such as military personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, immigration enforcement officials, and those working in national security—are excluded from this program.

