Elon Musk called Donald Trump before publicly expressing ‘regret’ over online attacks: Report

Elon Musk personally phoned President Donald Trump on Monday night (June 9) over his recent online attacks, ABC News reported citing two sources familiar with the matter. The call came days after a very public spat between the two influential figures, which saw Musk take aim at Trump’s policies and personal associations.

“They went too far,” Musk admits In a post early Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

The 'regret' followed a push from Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who spoke with Musk last week urging him to de-escalate tensions, the news outlet said citing sources familiar with the call.

While Musk did not specify which posts he was referring to, several recent ones included inflammatory claims and criticisms. Among them:

Accusing Trump of "ingratitude" over support from tech leaders

Endorsing calls for Trump’s impeachment

Mocking Trump’s legislation as a “one big, beautiful bill”

Alleging Trump was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The post was later deleted by him. Trump ‘appreciates’ the apology White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump’s response during a Wednesday (June 11) briefing: “President Trump appreciates Elon Musk’s apology.”

Leavitt added that the administration is not considering any reviews of federal contracts involving Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

Donald Trump open to mending ties with Elon Musk And, on Wednesday, Trump signalled he’s open to reconciling with Elon Musk, though the tech billionaire isn’t top of mind as he focuses on national priorities.

Speaking on the podcast episode with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Trump said, “Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened… I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually.”

Trump said he doesn’t blame Musk for the recent strain in their relationship but added, “I was a little disappointed.”

Musk-Trump feud The feud between Musk and Trump raised eyebrows last week as it exposed deepening rifts among prominent figures aligned with the conservative movement. Musk, once seen as a potential ally to Trump on tech innovation and free speech, had taken an unexpectedly harsh tone — only to walk it back days later.

