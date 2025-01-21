Tesla CEO Elon Musk's reaction as United States President Donald Trump made a announcement on planet Mars in his inaugural address is now going viral. As Donald Trump vowed to launch astronauts to put the American flag on Mars, a visibly excited Elon Musk responded with both thumbs up in celebration, signaling his support.

US President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the world's biggest economy would again see itself as “a growing nation” that expands its territory, adding that the country would plant its flag on Mars.

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in Washington. Elon Musk has long talked about populating the planet.

To the announcement, Elon Musk said, “AMERICA IS GOING TO MARS.”

Donald Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend” the US Constitution. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him. The ceremony was moved indoors due to the extreme cold gripping much of the country.

In a remarkable comeback to power, Donald Trump immediately promised a blitz of executive orders as he announced the beginning of a "golden age" of America.

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day,” Donald Trump said.

He said, “America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration from the entire world.”