Elon Musk claims ‘inevitable war’ coming in five years, sends internet on frenzy as netizens seek explanation

Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a blunt but shocking warning on wars, without providing an explanation, sending the internet on frenzy as netizens scrambled to understand what conflict he was talking about.

In a post on X, the Tesla CEO predicted that there will be a war soon, maybe in a matter of few years.

“War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most,” he wrote, without providing any further explanation.

Elon Musk was replying to a post that discussed the effect of nuclear deterrence on global governance.

“Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck,” the user, who identifies himself as Hunter Ash, wrote on X.

Netizens shocked, look for answers Because Musk did not provide an explanation to his war predictions, users on X were naturally shocked and looked for answers.

“That is very pessimistic. You are usually the big optimist on this platform. Now I’m sad,” one user wrote.

Another confused user asked AI assistant Grok about when and why this war would start.

“Elon didn't specify parties or reasons in that post. From his past statements, he's warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3, citing rising tensions despite nuclear deterrents. This aligns with the thread's governance discussion,” Grok replied.

“Would these be regional neighbor wars such as what we have seen in Ukraine and Palestine. Not a far stretch from civil?,” another user asked.