Elon Musk claims many Epstein victims were turned into traffickers, calls for ‘amnesties in order to testify'

Amid the Epstein files controversy, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that many of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s child victims were "turned into traffickers themselves once they reached adulthood".

Musk further suggested that granting these individuals amnesty would encourage them to testify.

Reposting a question on why Epstein’s victims still haven’t named names, Musk said, “Most of the child victims were turned into traffickers themselves by Epstein after age 18. By making them commit crime with him, Epstein ensured their silence more than any NDA possibly could. They should be offered amnesties in order to testify.”

See the post here:

The U.S. Justice Department’s release of millions of internal documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein has revealed the late financier and convicted sex offender’s links to major influential people across business, academia, government, and royalty.

Epstein used his wealth and connections to build relationships with influential people worldwide over several decades. Many of these connections reportedly persisted even after his 2008 conviction on prostitution charges involving an underage girl.

Earlier in the day, U.S. lawmakers began examining the unredacted files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and raised concerns that some names had been removed from the publicly released records.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), passed overwhelmingly by Congress in November, required the Justice Department to release all documents in its possession related to Epstein.

It required the redaction of the names or personal identifying information about Epstein's victims, who numbered more than 1,000 according to the FBI.

Dozens of victims come forward The Epstein investigation began in 2005 after the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported that she had been molested at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home, according to a report by AP.

Authorities later identified at least 35 girls with similar accounts, revealing that Epstein was paying high school–age students $200 to $300 for sexualized massages.

After the FBI became involved, federal prosecutors prepared indictments against Epstein and some of his personal assistants who arranged the girls’ visits and payments.

However, then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta struck a deal, allowing Epstein to plead guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was released by mid-2009.

In 2018, a series of Miami Herald stories about the plea deal prompted New York federal prosecutors to take a fresh look at the accusations.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019. One month later, he killed himself in his jail cell.

A year later, prosecutors charged Epstein’s longtime confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she’d recruited several of his victims and sometimes joined the sexual abuse. Convicted in 2021, Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)