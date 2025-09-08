Elon Musk claps back as Peter Navarro's anti-India rant gets fact checked on X: ‘People decide the narrative’

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk hit back at Peter Navarro, the senior counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing under US President Donald Trump, on Sunday after the latter accused the tech billionaire of spreading "propaganda."

What's the controversy? It all started with Peter Navarro's post claiming on Friday (US local time) that “India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine.”

In a post on X on Friday, Navarro made the remarks in response to an article by the Washington Post, which described the conflicting efforts in Trump's administration over mending the relationship with India.

The news piece by The Washington Post claimed that the inflammatory language used by Washington towards New Delhi is deepening the crisis in the relationship.

Navarro criticised the report and said, "FACTS: India highest tariffs costs U.S. jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins @washpo Leftist American fake news."

Navarro claims fact-checked, leaves him irked Navarro claims were later fact-checked in a community note that read, "Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law."

Irked over this, Navarro hit out at Elon Musk, who is also an X owner, saying, “Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap.”

"India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs," Navarro reiterated his claims.

Elon Musk hits back Elon Musk now hit back at Navarro. “On this platform, the people decide the narrative,” Musk said in a post on X on Sunday.

“You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking,” the billionare added.

Musk also agreed with a user who called X, “The platform of truth.”

Navarro's recent post on X cameshortly after the Ministry of External Affairs, during its press briefing on Friday, dismissed comments made by him, with the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling them "inaccurate and misleading statements."

Rejecting at a weekly briefing, Jaiswal said, “We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously, we reject them.”

Trump, PM Modi bonhomie? The inflammatory comments by Navarro came despite US President Trump expressing optimism towards the India-US ties and appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking questions from the press in the White House.

Trump told news agency ANI called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

Soon after, Prime Minister Modi responded warmly to Trump's affirmation of India-US ties, expressing that he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

Taking to X, PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".