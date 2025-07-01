Elon Musk dares Donald Trump to ‘CUT IT ALL’ after US President threatens to axe Tesla subsidies

Just as everything seemed better between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the Tesla chief threw down the gauntlet after the United States President threatened to end Tesla subsidies, daring him to ‘cut it all’.

Reacting to Donald Trump's suggestion that the government efficiency department, DOGE, take a look at the subsidies that Tesla CEO's companies have received in order to “save money”, Elon Musk said, “I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now.”

Donald Trump's comments came after Elon Musk renewed his criticism of sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, vowing to unseat lawmakers who backed it after campaigning on limiting government spending.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one.”

Threatening to slash Tesla subsidies, Donald Trump said, “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

This wasn't the first time Donald Trump has threatened to cut off Tesla subsidies and contracts when their relationship soured and the brawl over the tax bill spill all over the social media.

While the tensions eased when Elon Musk regretted having made some remarks about Donald Trump – probably referring to the one where the Tesla chief insinuated Donald Trump's involvement in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump…They went too far,” he said.

After weeks of relative silence following his earlier feud with Trump over the legislation, Musk rejoined the debate on Saturday as the Senate took up the package, calling it “utterly insane and destructive” in a post on X.

On Monday, he said lawmakers who had campaigned on cutting spending but backed the bill “should hang their heads in shame!”

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Elon Musk added.

Musk called again for a new political party, saying the bill's massive spending indicated “that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!”