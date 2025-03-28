Elon Musk deletes post announcing $2 million giveaway to Wisconsin voters amid legal scrutiny

Billionaire Elon Musk deleted a social media post on Friday (March 28) in which he announced plans to personally hand over $2 million to two Wisconsin voters ahead of the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court election. The move has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it may violate state election laws.

Elon Musk originally posted on his platform, X, late Thursday night, claiming he would hold a rally in Wisconsin and give away $1 million each to two voters as a token of appreciation for participating in the election.

“I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,” Musk wrote, calling the election “super important.”

Attendance at the event was reportedly limited to those who had already cast their ballots, though Musk did not clarify how voter participation would be verified.

Musk deleted the post approximately 12 hours later without explanation. Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for Musk's political action committee, declined to comment on the deletion.

Wisconsin Law prohibits incentives for voting Musk’s announcement immediately raised legal concerns, as Wisconsin law explicitly prohibits offering anything of value in exchange for voting.

A bipartisan coalition of government watchdog groups, former officeholders, and a Madison-based law firm called on state officials to investigate Musk’s offer.

“The payments appear to violate the state law against election bribery,” the group wrote in a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern.

Neither official has yet responded to requests for comment.

Supreme Court race becomes national battleground The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has drawn national attention. The election will determine ideological control of the court, which could rule on issues such as abortion rights, redistricting, and voting laws ahead of the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential race.

Conservative candidate Brad Schimel, endorsed by President Donald Trump, is facing off against liberal candidate Susan Crawford, backed by former President Barack Obama and sitting Democratic justices.

Trump, who hosted a telephone town hall for Schimel on Thursday, emphasised the national stakes of the race.

“It’s a very important race,” Trump said. “I know you feel it’s local, but it’s not. It’s really much more than local. The whole country is watching.”

Crawford’s campaign slammed Musk’s involvement.

“Wisconsinites don’t want a billionaire like Musk telling them who to vote for,” campaign spokesperson Derrick Honeyman said. “On Tuesday, voters should reject Musk’s lackey Brad Schimel.”

Musk’s previous payments to voters under scrutiny This is not Musk’s first financial involvement in Wisconsin elections. Earlier this week, his political action committee awarded $1 million to a voter in Green Bay for signing a petition targeting "activist judges."

Musk also promised $100 to any Wisconsin voter who signed or shared the petition, further raising legal concerns about election bribery.

Schimel, a former Wisconsin attorney general, expressed uncertainty about the legality of Musk’s efforts.

Legal battle could end up in Wisconsin Supreme Court Any legal challenge to Musk’s payments could ultimately be decided by the very court whose composition is being contested.

With the election just days away, Wisconsin officials have yet to announce whether they will investigate Musk’s financial incentives for voters.