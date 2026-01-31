Elon Musk denies attending Epstein parties, says 'the acid test for justice is...'

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk on Saturday denied attending Epstein parties, saying that true justice should be measured not by the release of files, but by whether those responsible for serious crimes connected to Epstein are prosecuted.

“I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein. The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein,” Musk said on X.

In an earlier post, he mentioned justice would only be served if at least one arrest is made, adding that without arrests, the disclosures amount to a performative exercise and a mere distraction.

Advertisement

What did files reveal? The US Justice Department on Friday released millions of additional files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The records reportedly contain at least 16 emails exchanged between Musk and Epstein in 2012 and 2013, including several in which Musk indicated interest in visiting Epstein’s Caribbean island. In one email, Epstein asked how many people Musk would want transported by helicopter, and Musk replied that it would likely be only him and his partner at the time.

Advertisement

“What day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?” he stated, the Justice Department records show, according to PTI.

It remains unclear, however, whether Musk ever went on the trip.

Emails released on Friday appear to show Musk making plans to visit Epstein’s island on at least two occasions. In a December 2013 message to Epstein, Musk wrote, “Will be in the BVI/St Bart's area over the holidays,” referring to the British Virgin Islands, and asked, “Is there a good time to visit?”

Epstein replied that he would be available during the first week of January, telling Musk there was “always space for you". Following additional exchanges about their schedules, Musk appeared to confirm plans to visit Epstein on Jan. 2, 2014.

Advertisement

“Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd. We will be in St Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd??” Musk wrote.

According to emails reviewed by Business Insider, Musk’s personal assistant in February 2013 also attempted to arrange a meeting at SpaceX’s California offices. Epstein’s assistant said the idea for the location had come from Musk.

“Shall we organize a lunch for Elon and Jeffrey to get together at SpaceX in the coming weeks?” Musk’s assistant wrote. “Elon is generally available at SpaceX on Mon, Thurs and Fri each week.”