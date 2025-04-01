Elon Musk claims he’s given ‘baby mama’ Ashley St. Clair $2.5M..., says, ‘I don’t know if the child is mine or not’

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has responded to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair’s claims that he reduced child support payments for their alleged son, stating he is open to verifying paternity. Musk claimed that he has given Ashley St. Clair $2.5 million and is providing $500K annually for their alleged son's support, even though paternity has not been confirmed.

"I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed," Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

Selling her Tesla over alleged cut in child support St. Clair, who claims Musk fathered her son, was seen outside her Manhattan home selling her Tesla, valued at approximately $100,000. She alleged that the sale was necessary due to Musk slashing her child support payments by 60%.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” St. Clair told reporters.

She also hinted at broader financial concerns, stating, "You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes."

Legal battle over custody and alleged absenteeism St. Clair previously sued Musk for sole legal custody of the child. According to her, Musk has been largely absent from their son’s life and has had limited contact with him.

“He has met him only three times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing,” she alleged. St. Clair further claimed that Musk was not present for their son’s birth and has not publicly acknowledged the child.

She revealed that their last conversation took place on February 13, just one day before she went public with her claims. “I don’t know why the richest man in the world would do this,” she told reporters.

"Well, that's his modus operandi when women speak out," she added.

Musk responds on social media While Musk has not directly addressed St. Clair’s calls for public acknowledgment of the child, he has responded to online criticism regarding the controversy.

Timeline of alleged relationship St. Clair claims she and Musk began seeing each other around May 2023 and conceived their child in early January 2024 while on vacation. Leaked messages allegedly from Musk show him stating he was "looking forward to seeing her and the baby" and expressing a desire to "knock [her] up again" in a November 2024 exchange.

If paternity is confirmed, this would make Musk a father of 14 children. As of now, the tech mogul has not indicated whether he will pursue a paternity test or take further legal action regarding St. Clair’s claims. Advertisement