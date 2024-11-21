Elon Musk drops bombshell, claims Jeff Bezos predicted Donald Trump’s loss and told people to sell Tesla & SpaceX stocks

  • Elon Musk shared a post on X revealing that Jeff Bezos told people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks, expecting Donald Trump's loss in the election. Bezos has not yet commented on the claim.

Ravi Hari
Updated21 Nov 2024, 08:15 PM IST
This combination of file photos shows SpaceX founder Elon Musk (left) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos (right)
This combination of file photos shows SpaceX founder Elon Musk (left) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos (right)(AFP)

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, in a surprising post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (November 21), revealed a conversation he allegedly overheard at Mar-a-Lago. He said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was reportedly telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose the election. According to Musk, Bezos suggested that everyone should sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks in anticipation of Trump’s defeat.

Musk did not elaborate further on who was present during the conversation or provide additional context.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk wrote in the post on X.

 

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and the aerospace company Blue Origin, has not yet commented publicly on Musk's claim.

This revelation comes amid heightened tensions in the business world, with Musk and Bezos often being at odds due to their competing ventures in technology, space exploration, and media.

The alleged remark could further fuel the ongoing rivalry between the two tech titans, particularly in light of Trump's political comeback.

Bezos' support for Trump's victory

Following Trump's eventual victory in the 2024 election, Bezos congratulated the former president on a "decisive victory" and an "extraordinary political comeback." In a post on X on November 6, Bezos wished Trump success in leading and uniting the country. "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love," he said in the post.

The Washington Post's political stance

Earlier in October, Bezos defended The Washington Post’s decision to stop endorsing US presidential candidates. The newspaper’s shift came amid a report that more than 200,000 digital subscriptions were canceled in protest. Bezos argued that most people perceive media as biased and that the paper needed to strengthen its credibility. He denied any connection between the newspaper’s stance and a meeting between Trump and Blue Origin’s CEO, clarifying that no candidate was consulted about the decision.

Bezos stated that presidential endorsements are often seen as biased, and he emphasized that ending them was a principled decision. Despite the backlash, Bezos maintained that the move was necessary to preserve the paper’s journalistic independence.

 

Bezos, in an opinion piece said "most people believe the media is biased" and the Washington Post and other newspapers needed to boost their credibility. No candidate was informed or consulted about the decision and that there was "no quid pro quo", Bezos said. "Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election," Bezos wrote. “What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one.”

Subscription impact and protests

The Washington Post’s decision led to a cancellation of around 8% of its paid subscriptions by miday, which included both digital and print editions, NPR reported. Additionally, a number of columnists resigned in protest, further stirring the debate over the media's role in politics.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk drops bombshell, claims Jeff Bezos predicted Donald Trump's loss and told people to sell Tesla & SpaceX stocks

      Popular in News

