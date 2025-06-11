Elon Musk drops heart emoji after Donald Trump sends surprising ‘I wish him well’ message

In a surprising turn, former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk appear to be stepping back from a highly publicised feud that has dominated headlines in recent week.

Asked if he planned to speak to Musk, Trump responded: “I haven’t really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me. If I were him, I would want to speak to me. Maybe he’s already called. You’d have to ask him.”

“We had a good relationship and I just wish him well, very well actually.”

Shortly after the remarks, Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) with a simple heart emoji, suggesting a possible thawing of hostilities.

From allies to adversaries The relationship between the tech billionaire and the President began to unravel after Musk openly opposed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping Republican tax and spending proposal supported by Trump. Musk lambasted the bill as “outrageous, pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination,” urging GOP lawmakers to “kill the bill.”

Musk's public criticism intensified after he accused the White House of hiding the Jeffrey Epstein files to protect Trump—a claim he posted on X and later deleted.

The fallout escalates In retaliation, Trump criticised Musk’s conduct and even suggested pulling federal contracts from his companies.

“He went crazy,” Trump told reporters. “He’s lost his mind.”

In response, Musk threatened to remove SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from NASA missions—an extraordinary move that could have severely impacted the US space program.

Musk’s political clout on display Musk, 53, has wielded significant influence over conservative circles and reportedly spent nearly $300 million supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign. But he recently declared he would scale back political donations.

In one of his most explosive claims, Musk asserted that “Trump would have lost the election without me,”

and even floated the idea of impeachment, further stoking tensions.