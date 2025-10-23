Elon Musk erupts on social media after NASA acting chief Sean Duffy favors SpaceX rivals for moon contracts

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, went on a pointed tirade against NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy following his announcement that it would open its Artemis III moon lander contract to competitors of SpaceX. Musk criticized Duffy’s qualifications and questioned his understanding of space programs in a series of social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) and by reposting user comments.

Musk questions Duffy’s intelligence Musk mocked Duffy’s abilities, asking followers in a poll: "Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program?"

He further criticized Duffy directly: "Having a NASA Administrator who knows literally ZERO about rockets & spacecraft undermines the American space program and endangers our astronauts."

In another post, Musk insisted: "The person responsible for America’s space program can’t have a 2 digit IQ."

Musk highlights SpaceX’s achievements Musk emphasized SpaceX’s superiority over rivals like Blue Origin, sharing statistics in a repost: "Days since last Blue Origin orbital launch: 274. Days since last SpaceX orbital launch: 0. Total orbital launches by Blue Origin: 1. Total orbital launches by SpaceX: 560. Total orbital crew missions by Blue Origin: 0. Total orbital crew missions by SpaceX: 18."

He claimed that other commercial space companies could not match SpaceX’s speed or capabilities: "SpaceX is moving like lightning compared to the rest of the space industry. Moreover, Starship will end up doing the whole Moon mission. Mark my words."

Reposting support for alternative leadership Musk shared posts endorsing Jared Isaacman as a better choice for NASA leadership, contrasting him with Duffy: "Lobbying against Jared Isaacman, literally the most qualified and best person to be the new head of NASA, is so dumb. You can’t hate politics enough. Jared as NASA head would be great for America."

He also reposted messages criticizing Duffy’s appointment, with one user writing: "Duffy, wanting to kill NASA’s role as an independent agency, seems to be a particularly bad choice at the moment. We need someone else besides Duffy."

Duffy responds to Musk In response to Musk’s criticism, Duffy remained measured, tweeting: "Love the passion. The race to the Moon is ON. Great companies shouldn’t be afraid of a challenge. When our innovators compete with each other, America wins!"

Musk’s statements underscore the growing tension between SpaceX and NASA leadership amid delays in the Starship program and the agency’s efforts to diversify its lunar lander options to stay ahead in the US-China space race.

NASA opens Moon lander contract to competitors amid SpaceX delays NASA interim chief Duffy announced on Monday that it will open its Artemis III moon lander contract to rival companies, as the agency works to return astronauts to the lunar surface before China achieves its own crewed lunar mission.

Duffy said the decision was aimed at ensuring the US remains competitive in the increasingly tense space race with China.

"We’re not going to wait for one company," Duffy said on CNBC. "We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese."

He emphasized that the Artemis III mission, currently slated for 2027, is a priority for the Trump administration: "We are eager to have astronauts back on the moon within President Trump’s second term," he added.

SpaceX’s Starship faces delays NASA had originally planned to use SpaceX’s next-generation Starship rocket system to land astronauts on the moon. SpaceX was awarded a contract in 2021 for the Artemis III mission.

However, the Starship program has experienced delays and a series of explosive test failures this year, prompting NASA to explore alternatives.

Blue Origin and other rivals in the mix Duffy highlighted that other US companies could now compete for the mission: "Great companies like Blue Origin have technology that could contribute to this mission," he said, referring to the space launch company founded by Jeff Bezos.

China’s own lunar ambitions are intensifying the urgency. The country plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 and has already sent two robotic rovers to the lunar surface, while testing a new crewed rocket.

