Elon Musk exits Trump administration: Here's a look at his work at DOGE—tall $2 trillion cut promise, mass layoffs, more

Billionaire Elon Musk on May 28 announced that he is exiting the Donald Trump-led administration and stepping down from his role as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, more commonly known as DOGE.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President@realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

A White House official confirmed Elon Musk's departure to Reuters and said that the billionaire's “off-boarding will begin tonight.”

Elon Musk's Tenure as DOGE Chief As chief of DOGE, Elon Musk was a “special government employee” — people who join the US government for a short period of time to provide specialised expertise. As per US ethics laws, special government employees cannot serve for more than 130 days in a 365-day period.

So, Elon Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration was always temporary, with a fixed term of 130 days, from January 20 to May 30.

For US government employees, Elon Musk's DOGE was an upheaval machine. The turbulent times saw thousands of layoffs, complete department shutdowns, and reams of litigation, as per an AP report. Despite the noise, the accomplishments were far fewer than Elon Musk may have hoped, it added.

The report noted that the billionaire “struggled” in the unfamiliar environment of Washington and increasingly expressed frustration about resistance to his goals. He also dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending, from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion.

What happens to DOGE? Who Succeeds Elon Musk? There is no succession plan outlined at DOGE. In an earlier interview, Elon Musk joked: “DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism. Buddha isn’t alive anymore. You wouldn’t ask the question: ‘Who would lead Buddhism?’”

Answering reporters in April when asked about Elon Musk stepping back from DOGE to focus on his companies, Donald Trump did not have a concrete answer either.

“I can't tell you that. I will say this — a lot of the people working with DOGE are the secretaries, the heads of the various agencies, and they've learned a lot. And they're dealing with the DOGE people. I think some of them may try to keep the DOGE people… At a certain point, I think it will end,” Donald Trump had said.

In an interview with the Washington Post ahead of the SpaceX launch on May 27, Elon Musk expressed frustration that DOGE had become a scapegoat for criticism.

“DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything. Whenever something goes wrong anywhere, we get blamed even if we have nothing to do with it,” he said.