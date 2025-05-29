Elon Musk exits Trump administration as ‘Special Government Employee’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration early Thursday. In a post on X, the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency said, "...my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end."

Musk also thanked the US President for the opportunity he gave him "to reduce wasteful spending."

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President@realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spendingm," Musk posted on X.

He added, “The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

'End of a turbulent chapter' Musk's departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter that included thousands of layoffs, the evisceration of government agencies and reams of litigation, the Associated Press reported.

Despite the upheaval, the billionaire entrepreneur struggled in the unfamiliar environment of Washington, and he accomplished far less than he hoped, the report added.

Musk, the SpaceX boss, dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending — from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion — and increasingly expressed frustration about resistance to his goals.

Sometimes he reportedly clashed with other top members of Trump's administration, who chafed at the newcomer's efforts to reshape their departments, and he faced fierce political blowback for his efforts.

Musk’s role at DOGE was always temporary Musk’s role working for Trump was always intended to be temporary. His appointment as a special government employee had a fixed term of 130 days, starting on Inauguration Day (January 20).

Under US ethics laws, special government employees cannot serve for more than 130 days in a 365-day period, meaning Musk’s tenure is set to end by May 30.