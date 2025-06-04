Elon Musk explodes on Donald Trump’s spending bill, says ‘shame on those who voted for it’

Billionaire Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to unleash a scathing criticism of President Donald Trump’s new spending and tax bill.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk posted.

His remarks came days after stepping down from a short-lived post in Trump’s administration leading a federal spending reform initiative under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Tesla has seen a drop in EV sales, a blow attributed to Musk's association with Trump’s controversial policies.

Speaker Johnson hits back: “Elon is terribly wrong” House Speaker Mike Johnson hit back at Musk's criticism, calling it “very disappointing.” “With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big beautiful bill,” said Johnson, who claimed to have spoken with Musk for more than 20 minutes.

White House: “President knows where Musk stands” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed Musk’s remarks, indicating they would not sway the administration’s direction. “The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it,” she said.

Musk: "Big or beautiful, not both" Elon Musk just days earlier voiced criticism of Trump’s tax and spending bill, warning it could worsen the federal deficit and derail cost-cutting efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he briefly led.

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both,” Musk said in an interview with CBS.

“It increases the budget deficit and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

Trump’s July 4 deadline The bill narrowly passed the House last week and is now headed for a tough vote in the Senate. Trump is urging swift Senate action to get the legislation on his desk by Independence Day. “Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around,” Trump posted.

He added: “Work as fast as they can to get this Bill to MY DESK before the Fourth of JULY.”

He has been holding closed-door meetings with Senate GOP leaders and making personal calls to individual senators to push the bill forward.

Bill’s scope: $4 trillion in tax cuts, deep spending cuts The House-passed bill is projected to reduce federal revenue by $4 trillion over 10 years and increase the deficit by $2.5 trillion. It extends 2017 tax cuts and adds new ones — including eliminating taxes on tips — while slashing safety-net programs like Medicaid and food stamps.

The package also:

Phases out Biden-era tax breaks for electric vehicles and green energy

Allocates $350 billion for border security and deportations

Raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion

Imposes work requirements for safety-net recipients

An estimated 8.6 million could lose health coverage, and nearly 4 million may lose food assistance. Democrats hit back: “Tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the proposal “ugly to its very core,” aligning with Musk’s criticism.

“Behind the smoke and mirrors lies a cruel and draconian truth: tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy paid for by gutting health care for millions of Americans," Schumer said.

Rand Paul resists: “I can’t in good conscience” Senator Rand Paul has emerged as a key GOP holdout, objecting to the $4 trillion debt ceiling hike included in the bill.

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!),” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Paul responded: “I like the president, supported the president. But I can’t in good conscience give up every principle that I stand for and every principle that I was elected upon.”

Treasury warns of impending default Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that without a debt ceiling increase by mid-July or early August, the US will run out of money to pay its obligations.

Senate modifications on the table Lawmakers are debating possible tweaks to the House version, including:

Revising the proposed $40,000 SALT cap

Reconsidering the $35 Medicaid copay

Reinstating provider taxes crucial for rural hospitals The Senate is expected to vote narrowly, mirroring the one-vote margin in the House.

