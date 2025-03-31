Elon Musk’s explosive claims at Wisconsin rally: ‘20mn dead people, eliminate Fed…’, enraged netizens say ‘MAGA lies…’

Billionaire Elon Musk made some explosive remarks at March 30 a rally ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court judge election, which generated much push back on social media platforms.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, DOGE chief and world's richest person claimed that the United States social security programme has 20 million dead beneficiaries, and endorsed dismantling the US Federal Reserve — the country's central bank.

The statements led to enraged netizens lashing out on social media against Elon Musk's “lies”.

No More US Fed? Elon Musks Shouts: ‘End the Fed!’ High profile X (Twitter) account identified as @MAGALieTracker posted a clip of Elon Musk endorsing the dismantling of the US central bank, the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Till time of writing, the clip had been viewed over 46,400 times on X, and generated hosts of responses and quotes, from disapproving netizens.

The account posted a video of Elon Musk's statement when asked about his opinion on the US Fed, adding: “Elon Musk endorses eliminating the Federal Reserve. If you want the economy to implode with runaway inflation, this is what you’d do. (sic)”

“End the Fed!” Elon Musk exclaimed to laughter from the audience, adding: “I always wanted to say that”.

The billionaire went on, “I think there's like 20,000 people who work at the Fed, seems pretty high… Why do you have so many people at the Fed and what do they do? Sometimes I wonder, which one would win on federal interest rates — the board of the Fed or the magic eight ball.”

Magic eight balls are fortune telling toys. Elon Musk then went on to say that the toy would win and “are much cheaper”. He seemed to be poking fun at the central bank's wait and watch stance on the US economy.

“What really matters is that the government spending is not far in excess of government revenue. That's a fundamental issue that we have, a deficit of $2 trillion, and we have interest payments that now exceed the entire budget of the military. That was a big wake up call for me. That's a disaster,” Elon Musk added.

He then went on to endorse DOGE efforts to “get rid of mostly waste”.

‘Beyond Insulting, How Dumb Does He Think…’ One user alleged: “Elon Musk says that he found 20 million dead people on Social Security at the town hall in Wisconsin where he’s trying to buy a state justice. How dumb does he think people are? It’s beyond insulting to have someone lie so excessively. (sic)”

In the comments, netizens reacted with disbelief saying: “Where are the prosecutions?”, “provide names, we'll wait…”, “Without any evidence, he just makes up stuff.”, and “So why hasn't Pam Bondi prosecuted anyone for this? Because it's all b*llsh*t!”

Elon Musk Endorses Conservative Supreme Court Judge in Wisconsin: WATCH Notably, during the rally, Elon Musk gave out $1 million cheques to two Wisconsin voters from the 2,000 string crowd in Green Bay. “It’s a super big deal. I’m not phoning it in. I’m here in person. I think this will be important for the future of civilization. It’s that’s significant,” he stated.