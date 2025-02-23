US President Donald Trump yet again praised Elon Musk for his leadership in streamlining federal operations through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). During a speech, Trump highlighted Musk’s contributions and joked about his unique naming choices. In response, Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Everything is called X." This marks another instance of Trump publicly applauding Musk’s role in government reforms.

"I signed an order creating a Department of Government Efficiency. I’m not sure you’ve heard of it. Elon is doing a great job. We love Elon, don’t we?" Trump said, adding, "He’s a character. He’s the only one who can get away with naming his son, X."

Elon Musk responds Musk, known for his affinity for the letter ‘X’—used in his companies, products, and even his son’s name—responded to Trump’s remarks with a short post on X (formerly Twitter): "Everything is called X."

This is not the first time Trump has praised Elon Musk and his work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In recent days, Trump has repeatedly applauded Musk's efforts, emphasising his role in streamlining government operations.

Trump highlighted strong bond with Musk Trump and billionaire Elon Musk on February 17 addressed speculation about tensions between them, dismissing media reports as attempts to create division. In an interview with Fox News, Trump revealed that Musk personally reached out to him to discuss the issue.

"I see it all the time. Actually, Elon called me, you know they are trying to drive us apart. I said absolutely," Trump stated, mocking the media’s portrayal of their relationship. He emphasised that their bond remains strong despite speculation.

On February 9, Trump speaking in a pre-recorded Fox News interview ahead of the Super Bowl, highlighted Musk’s commitment to the role. “Look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I’ve had great help with Elon Musk, who’s been terrific,” he said.

When asked if he trusted Musk with such responsibility, Trump was emphatic.

“Trust Elon? Oh, he’s not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He’s so into it,” he added.

Musk defends Government cuts On February 12, Musk addressed reporters at the Oval Office, defending the sweeping government cuts proposed under DOGE. He argued that the reforms align with the public’s expectations.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” Musk said. “That’s what democracy is all about.”

Responding to conflict of interest concerns Critics have raised concerns about Musk’s leadership at DOGE, given his companies’ ties to government contracts and regulations, particularly with agencies like the Defense Department.

Musk, however, dismissed these worries.

“First of all, I’m not the one filing the contract. It’s the people at SpaceX or something,” he said.

While the long-term impact of Musk’s government role remains uncertain, both he and Trump remain firm in their commitment to overhauling federal operations.

What is DOGE? The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a temporary entity established by President Donald Trump. Its primary goal is to modernize federal technology and software to enhance efficiency and productivity across government operations. DOGE is not a Cabinet-level department.

A key initiative of DOGE is a broad review of federal regulations to identify and potentially remove those that do not align with the administration’s objectives.

Also Read | Melania Trump returns to White House after weeks of absence

Elon Musk’s role in DOGE Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was appointed by Trump to lead DOGE. His role involves: