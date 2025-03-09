Elon Musk’s BIG warning to Ukraine over war with Russia: ‘Entire frontline will collapse if…’

Elon Musk on Sunday issued a warning to Ukraine, asking the country to stop the war with Russia or face withdrawal of Starlink services, which the tech billionaire called the “backbone” of its defence system.

Musk's warning comes days after he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “evil” for going on with what he called a “forever war” with Russia.

Musk on Sunday in a post on X said that he challenged Vladimir Putin for a physical combat but also has the power to stop Ukraine's access to Starlink.

“I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off,” he said.

“What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!!,” Musk added.

Musk was replying to a comment of a user on one of his previous posts, where he proposed sanctions on Ukrainian oligarchs.

“Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately. That is the key to the puzzle,” he had said.

The user, who goes by the name Mario on X, suggested that Ukraine was the victim and Musk was not criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin “for some reason”.

“I agree, anyone engaging in corruption should be sanctioned. But also, you got to stop pretending that Putin isn't the aggressor. Ukraine is the victim. Knock it off with the nonsense. You seem focused on only criticizing Ukraine but not Putin for some reason,” he said.

The user also countered Musk's Starlink threat to Ukraine.

“You’re openly admitting that Ukraine’s front line depends on you, and you could turn it off anytime? That’s not “peace advocacy,” that’s hostage diplomacy,” he said.

Starlink's significance to Ukraine Starlink users get access to the internet for data or voice communication via a small satellite dish that bounces off signals to a group of satellites overhead.

The mobile and fixed line networks of Ukraine got damaged after Russia's attack on the country since 2022, and Starlink has been instrumental in assisting Kyiv with tens of thousands of such dishes to keep communication going.