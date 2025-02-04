Elon Musk glorifies 120 hours work week at DOGE, Internet says ‘you sound like a terrible boss’

As the world stays divided on 40 or even 70 hours work week, Elon Musk has put his weight on longer hours of working, going a notch up. Advocating for longer working hours, Elon Musk recently claimed that DOGE employees are working 120 hours a week.

Elon Musk also took a jibe at his opponents who he claims work 40 hours, saying that is why they are losing in the game.

“DOGE is working 120 hour a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast,” Elon Musk said in a post on X.

Elon Musk was responding to a post which hailed the new US administration and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for uncovering “fraud” in the previous administration.

“They’re finding massive waste, fraud and abuse of our tax dollars… in the first two weeks! Decades of grifting and stealing are coming to an end — finally! Thank you @DOGE,” the post read.

Replying to the post, Elon Musk revealed that the DOGE employees work 120 hours a week

This means, an employee works over 17 hours a day.

What did the Internet say? This statement has stirred debate over work hours, with some applauding his work ethic while others criticize the impact on work-life balance. Some users on the Internet have argued that working long hours was a sign of inefficiency and unproductivity.

“There is no reason to work 120 hours per week unless you are wildly unproductive,” one user has argued.

Another said, “You sound like a terrible boss.”

One individual pointed out the potential illegality of working 120 hours a week, saying, “While working for fed gov, I learned that it's illegal to work unauthorized overtime. Doing so obligates the government to pay, because slavery is illegal. So how are federal staff in DOGE legally putting in these hours? Multiple shifts?”

“Who wants to work 120 hours a week. Team has no life, no work life balance. And just reducing bottom line by firing everyone and calling every federal worker a fraud. So is it DOGE against federal workers now?”

And some came in with support, comparing Elon Musk to ‘dynamo’ Napoleon.

“Nobody in the US Government has ever encountered a dynamo like Elon Musk. Genius intellect + dragon energy + prodigious work ethic. Elon reminds me of Napoleon. He was the dynamo of his age. Slept little and outworked everyone.”

