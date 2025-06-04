Elon Musk halts final $100 million Trump donation payment as tensions mount: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly withheld the final $100 million of a $300 million commitment to Donald Trump’s reelection efforts, signaling a deepening rift between the once-close allies, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The remaining amount, part of a massive fundraising promise Musk allegedly made to support Trump’s return to the White House, is now the subject of intense speculation as tensions between the two men grow increasingly public and personal.

According to WSJ, Trump advisers have confirmed that the last installment remains unpaid, and insiders have described the relationship between the tech billionaire and the President as strained.

The discord reportedly stems from a combination of policy disagreements, Musk’s increasingly erratic behavior in government, and Trump’s behind-the-scenes meeting with one of Musk’s biggest rivals—OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The news report states that Musk became incensed upon learning of Trump’s private meeting with Altman, prompting Trump’s team to delay the meeting to avoid aggravating Musk. Altman, who was expected to appear alongside Trump at a public event, ultimately did not show up.

The fallout has also been fueled by growing frustration within the Trump administration over Musk’s conduct as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As per the news outlet, Musk frequently bypassed coordination with senior officials, forcing Trump to appoint someone to monitor Musk’s activities.

Musk’s presence at the White House has reportedly diminished over time—from several visits a week to only occasional appearances—marking a visible cooling of relations.

Musk has grown increasingly vocal in his criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a massive legislative proposal that includes cuts to green energy incentives. In a CBS News interview, Musk blasted the bill, accusing it of adding “trillions to the deficit” and undermining his DOGE team's efforts to streamline federal spending.

Adding to the strain, Musk’s alignment with aggressive cost-cutting within federal departments is now eroding his business image. Political backlash, and declining public sentiment have all followed, prompting Musk to reevaluate the risks of his political entanglements.

Despite the turmoil, Trump has publicly attempted to downplay any fallout. During Musk’s farewell event at the White House, Trump reportedly said, “Elon is not really leaving. He’s going to be back and forth.”