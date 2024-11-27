Elon Musk has a warning for Donald Trump administration: ‘America is speeding towards...’

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk warned President-elect Trump's administration that the nation is heading towards bankruptcy as the revenue deficit rises. Musk cited the DOGE's social media post, an agency that appears to be an outside advisory to theTrump administration. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, shared a post stating that the US government has spent millions on licensing fees, holograms and advertisements, on November 24.
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, shared a post stating that the US government has spent millions on licensing fees, holograms and advertisements, on November 24.

Billionaire Elon Musk has issued a stark warning about the US economy, claiming the country is heading towards “bankruptcy” due to widening deficits between government spending and revenue.  

Also Read | Musk says manned fighter jets like F-35 ‘obsolete’, calls for shift to drones

In a recent post on X, the CEO of Tesla echoed concerns raised by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which reported that the US government spent $6.16 trillion in the financial year 2023, compared to $4.47 trillion in revenue, creating a significant budget gap. 

“America is currently headed for bankruptcy super fast,” Musk posted, sharing the DOGE post on X. 

The DOGE post also emphasised that the last budget surplus for the United States was in 2001.

Also Read | The meteoric rise of Elon Musk — from South Africa to the US White House

“This trend must be reversed, and we must balance the budget,” said the post dated Saturday, November 23.

According to the post, the US government's revenue comes from sources like individual income tax, payroll tax, corporate income tax, customs duties, sales and excise tax, and others.

Meanwhile, spending is largely directed towards social security, national defence and veterans, medicare, assistance to individuals, net interest on debt, transfers to State and other spending.

Also Read | Elon Musk responds to astrophysicist who mocked his Mars colonisation plan

In another post on November 24, DOGE highlighted the US government's spending, $28 million on things like licensing fees for a green “camouflage” pattern on Afghan National Army uniforms, $2.5 million on a Super Bowl advertisement for the Census, $1.7 million for holograms of dead comedians, and $500,000 to build an IHOP in Washington, DC among other things. 

What is DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be an outside advisory department set up by US President-elect Donald Trump's administration and billionaire Elon Musk to provide transparency to the people of America. 

The department will be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and failed Republican presidential candidate. The Musk-owned platform X gave the department official government credentials, according to earlier media reports. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk has a warning for Donald Trump administration: ‘America is speeding towards...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.