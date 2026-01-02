Elon Musk hints at funding Republicans in 2026 midterm elections

Billionaire Elon Musk has indicated his plans to fund Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, warning that the country would be “toast” if Democrats regain control of Congress.

“America is toast if the radical left wins,” Musk wrote on X on Thursday (January 1).

“They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Response to claims of ‘going all-in’ for Republicans Musk’s comments came in response to a post by a conservative influencer who claimed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was “going all-in funding Republicans to help President Trump take back full control in the November midterms.”

While Musk did not directly spell out the scale of his future spending, his endorsement of the message signaled strong financial and political backing for Republicans heading into the next election cycle.

America’s biggest political donor Musk was already the largest political donor of the 2024 election cycle, shelling out more than $290 million.

His latest post underscores his continued willingness to play a big role in US electoral politics.

Trump ties resurface in New Year post Musk’s New Year’s Day post also included a clip of President Donald Trump patting him on the arm in November, when the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief returned to the White House after a highly publicised falling-out with Trump earlier in the year.

Musk had been one of Trump’s closest allies on the campaign trail and in the early months of Trump’s return to office.

Fallout over ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Musk clashed with Trump over his support for the President's spending package, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” despite initially leaving the administration in May on seemingly good terms.

During the feud, Musk even threatened to launch his own political outfit — the so-called America Party.