Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk late Thursday, February 13. The one-on-one meetings took place at Blair House in Washington DC.

Elon Musk arrived at Blair House with his family, including three kids. They were present during the meeting with PM Modi.

The meeting between PM Modi and Musk holds importance as Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.