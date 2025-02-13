Elon Musk, his kids and US NSA Mike Waltz meet PM Modi in Washington: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk late Thursday, February 13. The one-on-one meetings took place at Blair House in Washington DC.

Elon Musk arrived at Blair House with his family, including three kids. They were present during the meeting with PM Modi.

After meeting Musk, PM Modi tweeted, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC." The Prime Minister said he “discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation.”

“I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” PM Modi said.

The meeting between PM Modi and Musk holds importance as Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

