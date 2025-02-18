As questions and concerns grow over Elon Musk's authority in the new Donald Trump administration—particularly as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) amid mass firings to eliminate 'wasteful spending', the White House has clarified that the billionaire is “not” an employee of the department and holds no power to make decisions.

Clarifying Elon Musk's role in the new Donald Trump administration, the White House stated in a court filing that the billionaire serves as both a White House employee and a senior advisor to the president.

According to a filing signed by Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration at the White House, Elon Musk can only advise the president and communicate the president's directives.

“Like other senior White House advisors, Mr [Elon] Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself,” Joshua Fisher said in a court filing.

“Mr Musk is not the US DOGE Service Administrator,” the filing said.

DOGE has swept through federal agencies since Donald Trump began his second term as president last month and put Elon Musk at the helm of rooting out “wasteful spending” as part a dramatic overhaul of government that has included thousands of job cuts.

Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead DOGE in a push to slash the federal workforce and reduce or end disfavored programs. The administration dismissed probationary employees and Donald Trump in an executive order told agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions.”

As firings at half a dozen federal agencies continues, a federal judge has questioned the authority of Elon Musk. Around 20 lawsuits have been filed in various federal courts challenging Musk's authority, which have led to differing results.