Elon Musk is ‘sleeping on couch and sometimes on floor’ of govt office near White House: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office, located just steps from the White House and President Donald Trump, according to two Republican sources familiar with the matter.

Since taking on the role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the 53-year-old billionaire has been working from an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which is part of the White House complex.

Advertisement

One source told People that Elon Musk has been spending a notable amount of time in his DOGE office, even choosing to sleep there from time to time. “He's been holed up in his office recently, including sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor,” the source shared.

According to a report by The News, the source told People that the EEOB's “great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley,” and mentioned that sleeping in the workplace is not unusual in Washington, citing that some House members “sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym.”

Advertisement

The EEOB houses various agencies within the President's Executive Office and is situated directly across from the West Wing. One source revealed to People that Musk has been spending long hours in his office, even choosing to sleep there occasionally.

Additionally, Musk's 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom he shares with singer Grimes, has been seen frequently in the EEOB. However, it remains unclear whether the child stays overnight in the building as well.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington, during an event with President Donald Trump. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

Advertisement

Reports have previously suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was living part-time at Mar-a-Lago between the presidential election and inauguration, helping Trump with the White House transition. Musk has long been open about his unconventional sleeping habits, having spent three years living at a Tesla factory. During that time, he often slept on a couch, under his desk, or even in a tent on the roof.

Advertisement

He's been holed up in his office recently, including sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor.

Musk, who was the largest donor to Trump's election campaign with a contribution of a quarter of a billion dollars, has assembled a team of young engineers to lead a rigorous efficiency program.

(With inputs from agencies)