Elon Musk, Jeffrey Epstein exchanged emails to discuss ‘wildest party’ in the Caribbean — what to know

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk allegedly discussed plans to visit the Caribbean with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails show. The email was released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The email trail was part of a cache of 3 million files the Justice Department released from its years-long investigation into the convicted sex offender, Epstein.

They include several exchanges between Epstein, Musk, and their assistants, Business Insider reported.

What did the emails reveal? In an email dated November 24, 2012, Jeffrey Epstein asked Elon Musk about sending a helicopter to whisk the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to his private island in the Caribbean.

"how many people will you be for the heli to island," the email read.

Musk responded to it on November 25, 2012, saying, "Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on =our island?" He was referring to his then-partner, Tallulah Riley.

It was, however, unclear whether Musk ever made the trip.

The emails released Friday reportedly appear to show Musk planning to visit Epstein's island at least twice.

In addition to the November 2012 planned visit, Musk indicated he would visit Epstein's island in January 2014, Business Insider reported.

"Will be in the BVI/St Bart's area over the holidays," Musk wrote to Epstein in December 2013, referring to the British Virgin Islands. “Is there a good time to visit?”

Epstein said he'd be available for the first week of January. "always space for you," Epstein told Musk.

After some back-and-forth about their schedules, Musk appeared to confirm that he would visit Epstein on January 2 of 2014.

"Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd. We will be in St Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd??" Musk wrote.

As per the emails reviewed by Business Insider, in February of 2013, Musk's personal assistant tried to nail down plans for a meeting at SpaceX's offices in California.

Epstein's assistant said Musk had suggested the location.

"Shall we organize a lunch for Elon and Jeffrey to get together at SpaceX in the coming weeks?" Musk's assistant wrote. "Elon is generally available at SpaceX on Mon, Thurs and Fri each week."

It isn't clear if that meeting took place. Musk has previously said that Epstein never "toured" SpaceX's facilities.

Musk dismisses claim Musk previously said he "refused" Epstein's invitations to the island. Shortly after Epstein's arrest in July 2019, the Tesla CEO said he had declined invitations to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands and recounted only one meeting with him.

Notably, Musk has not been accused of wrongdoing.

"Several years ago, I was at his house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley], as she was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing," Trump told Vanity Fair in 2019.

"We did not see anything inappropriate at all, apart from weird art. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined," Musk had said.