Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest, ‘Let that sink in’ | 2024 US Election

2024 US Election: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an articulate supporter of Donald Trump, has joined the meme fest on social media as the former US president looks all set to be back at the White House.

Donald Trump memes are back again on social media. Let's take a look at some of those:

As per ⁦The Associated Press (AP)⁩, Trump has won 267 electoral votes, heading towards the magic 270-mark. Democrat Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is way behind with 214 at the moment.

"This will be the golden age of America... America has given us an unprecedented mandate," Trump said in a victory speech in Florida.

Vote counting is still ongoing in key battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. In the US, most states consistently support the same party, except for swing states that can go either way.

There are 538 electoral college votes in total. If both candidates win all states that usually support their party, Harris will need 44 more votes, and Trump will need 51.

The swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, known as the Rust Belt, have traditionally been Democratic strongholds.

Exit polls Exit polls earlier revealed that the state of democracy, the economy and abortion were top concerns for American voters in the election. Nearly 60% of people consider democracy their main issue while abortion is important to 5% and over 10% prioritise the economy.

A CNN poll showed that around 75% of voters were unhappy with the country’s direction, with many feeling dissatisfied or angry. However, over 60% remain hopeful, believing America’s best days lie ahead.