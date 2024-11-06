Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest, ‘Let that sink in’ | 2024 US Election

Donald Trump memes are trending again as the 2024 US Election approaches. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among the supporters joining the meme fest, while Trump has secured 267 electoral votes, closing in on 270, compared to Kamala Harris's 214 votes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest, 'Let that sink in' | 2024 US Election
Elon Musk joins Donald Trump meme fest, ‘Let that sink in’ | 2024 US Election REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski (REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski )

2024 US Election: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an articulate supporter of Donald Trump, has joined the meme fest on social media as the former US president looks all set to be back at the White House.

Donald Trump memes are back again on social media. Let's take a look at some of those:

As per ⁦The Associated Press (AP)⁩, Trump has won 267 electoral votes, heading towards the magic 270-mark. Democrat Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is way behind with 214 at the moment.

"This will be the golden age of America... America has given us an unprecedented mandate," Trump said in a victory speech in Florida.

Vote counting is still ongoing in key battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. In the US, most states consistently support the same party, except for swing states that can go either way.

There are 538 electoral college votes in total. If both candidates win all states that usually support their party, Harris will need 44 more votes, and Trump will need 51.

The swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, known as the Rust Belt, have traditionally been Democratic strongholds.

Exit polls

Exit polls earlier revealed that the state of democracy, the economy and abortion were top concerns for American voters in the election. Nearly 60% of people consider democracy their main issue while abortion is important to 5% and over 10% prioritise the economy.

A CNN poll showed that around 75% of voters were unhappy with the country’s direction, with many feeling dissatisfied or angry. However, over 60% remain hopeful, believing America’s best days lie ahead.

International reactions

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev posted on his official Telegram account.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
