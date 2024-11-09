Elon Musk joins Trump’s call with Zelenskyy: What was discussed?

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (November 6) with Elon Musk also participating in the call, according to Axios. The conversation reportedly provided some reassurance to Zelenskyy, the news website said, citing two sources familiar with the call.

Trump’s recent conversations with Zelenskyy and his team over the past two months, including the one on Wednesday, "were somewhat more reassuring to the Ukrainians", according to sources cited by the American news website.

Zelenskyy viewed the timing of the call, which took place shortly after Trump’s election win, as a positive gesture, the news report stated, citing a source.

Trump has not yet been on call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since his victory, though Putin is reportedly open to speaking if Trump initiates the call.

Trump's call with Zelenskyy lasted for about 25 minutes, as per the report. After Zelensky congratulated Trump, the president-elect voiced his support for Ukraine, though he did not go into detailed commitments, the report mentioned.

Three sources cited by report said "Zelenskyy felt the call went well and that it did not increase his anxiety about Trump's victory". One source mentioned that the call "didn't leave Zelenskyy with a feeling of despair," it was reported.