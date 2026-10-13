Elon Musk ‘largest single donor’ with $276 million boost to Republicans in US midterms: Who gets what?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly contributed $276 million to organisations boosting the campaigns of Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, US media reported Monday.

This likely made Musk the largest single donor for the November 3 elections, the New York Times reported.

As per the report, Musk spent a total of $366 million this election cycle. The $276 million has been contributed since July.

Who received the largest funding? The largest funding recipient was the Republicans' Senate Leadership Fund, which received $158 million to maintain the party's control of the upper house of Congress despite a slim margin.

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Here is a breakdown of Musk's political spending, which was confirmed by a spokesman for his super PAC America PAC, as reported by Reuters:

• Musk has spent $366 million so far this election cycle, which began January 1, 2025.

• At least $276 million so far has gone to Republican groups and his own super PAC since July. Of the $276 million in third-quarter donations:

• $158 million went to the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC set up to help elect Republicans to the Senate that is aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota.

• $20 million went to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC set up for House Republicans that is aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican.

• $76 million went to Musk's America PAC.

• $10 million went to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which is supporting Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton's run for the US Senate in Texas, where recent polls have him in a dead heat against Democrat James Talarico.

• $10 million went to the Republican Governors Association.

• $2 million went to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

• America PAC is helping Republican candidates in seven battleground states and nearly three dozen House races.

• The new giving will be publicly disclosed when many super PACs are required to disclose their third-quarter spending on Thursday.

• Musk has also donated more money through groups that do not disclose their donors, according to the New York Times report.

• Roughly $90 million spent this cycle paid for work done in the prior election or supported other issues, including an unsuccessful candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and a controversial program paying $1 million to registered voters who signed a petition supporting free speech and gun rights, according to an America PAC spokesman.

• Musk spent roughly $290 million during the last election cycle in which Trump won the presidential election race against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

There is a lot at stake for Musk with Democrats in the US House of Representatives calling for investigations into his government contracts as CEO of aerospace company SpaceX as well as his work running the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump.

Loopholes Though individual campaign donations in the United States are capped at $3,300 per person, loopholes in the US campaign finance system allow political mega donors to contribute to funds known as political action committees or "PACs," which support candidates.

Musk donated $76 million this summer to his own America PAC, the New York Times reported.

Other recipients of Musk's political funding include $20 million to the Republican's Congressional Leadership Fund, $10 million each to the Republican Governors Association and the Lone Star Liberty PAC, and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss is no stranger to massive US election spending, having contributed $290 million in 2024 to help US President Donald Trump win reelection.

Trump allowed Musk to work in the White House for several months. Musk oversaw Trump's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) venture, but left the role after a public falling-out with the president.