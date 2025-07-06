Elon Musk launches ‘America Party’: Can he run for President? Who are likely to lead the party? 5 key questions answered

After US President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill passed Congress, Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk took to X to state about formation of his new political venture called "America Party".

This follows his idea which he teased a day prior, asking whether he should create it. To which, he received a “yes” answer from the poll he began as he thought Independence Day was “the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!”

Earlier, he floated the idea of bringing a third party to compete the Democrats and the Republicans in the US politics.

Later, he said, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

All 5 questions on Musk's America Party answered After launching America Party, will Musk run for president in 2028 US election? No, Elon Musk can't run for president in 2028 US election as he is ineligible considering US Constitution (Article II, Section 1) which mandates candidates to be native-born citizens. The former Trump advisor and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief was born in South Africa, and in 2002, he received his US citizenship. “I cannot be president because of my African birth," he confirmed in 2024.

Is someone funding Musk's America Party? As the richest person worldwide, with an estimated net worth of $405.2 billion according to Forbes, Musk is expected to be the main financial backer of his new party. His political action committee, America PAC, which spent approximately $40.5 million supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign, might be redirected to support the American Party, although no official funding details for 2025 have been disclosed, according to HT.

Due to federal restrictions under the McCain-Feingold Act, which limit individual contributions to political parties to $450,000, Musk would need to bring in additional donors or rely on a super PAC to make unlimited independent expenditures.

Are there any other leaders involved in America Party? Apart from Musk, no official leaders have been confirmed at this stage. However, speculation has emerged on social media suggesting that Representative Thomas Massie, who recently broke ranks with his party on the Big Beautiful Bill vote, could become involved in the Musk's new political initiative.

One social media user, @WeKnow_1234, proposed Ron DeSantis as a potential leader, though there is no concrete evidence linking him to the effort. Meanwhile, Andrew Yang, co-founder of the Forward Party, has expressed a willingness to collaborate with Musk, pointing to their shared discontent with the current two-party system.

Who will lead Musk's America Party? According to Trump's close ally Laura Loomer, “Tucker Carlson, MTG and Thomas Massie" are expected to lead Musk's America Party.

When will Musk's America Party contest elections in the US? Musk answered a user's question “Midterms or 2028”? The SpaceX founder responded “next year”, confirming that the America Party will start contesting elections in the 2026 midterm cycle, focussing November 2026 for House and Senate races.