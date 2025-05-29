Live Updates

Elon Musk leaves Trump administration LIVE: Tesla chief says ‘… time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end’

Billionaire Elon Musk on May 29 announced he is leaving as head of DOGE and exiting the Donald Trump-led administration. “…My scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote on X.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 May 2025, 08:13 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump listening as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, earlier in February.
File photo of US President Donald Trump listening as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, earlier in February. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon )

Elon Musk live updates: Billionaire and world's richest person, Elon Musk, on May 29 announced he is exiting the Donald Trump-led administration, and leaving as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, more commonly known as DOGE. 

“…My scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote on X, and thanked Donald Trump. 

What did Elon Musk say?

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President@realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spendingm. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

What's a ‘Special Employee’ in US govt?

As chief of DOGE, Elon Musk was a “special government employee” — a designation given to those who join the government for a short period of time for specific reasons. This is usually used to induct subject specialists into the US government for their specialised expertise.

When was Elon Musk's tenure set to end?

As per US ethics laws, special government employees cannot serve for more than 130 days in a 365-day period. So, Elon Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration was always temporary, with a fixed term of 130 days. His term, which began on inauguration day, January 20, would have ended on May 30.

What's the future of DOGE? 

Answering reporters in April when asked about Elon Musk stepping back from DOGE to focus on his companies Tesla and SpaceX, Donald Trump did not have a concrete answer about the future of the department without the billionaire.

“I can't tell you that. I will say this — a lot of the people working with DOGE are the secretaries, the heads of the various agencies, and they've learned a lot. And they're dealing with the DOGE people. I think some of them may try to keep the DOGE people… At a certain point, I think it will end,” Donald Trump had said.

