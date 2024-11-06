Elon Musk makes BIG claim as Donald Trump declares victory in US Elections 2024: ‘He would not have won without...’

Elon Musk celebrated Trump's election victory, highlighting the importance of women voters in his success. Musk's active support and significant donations have solidified his influence in Trump's campaign, showcasing their close political alliance.

Updated6 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
US Election results 2024: Elon Musk has hailed the results of the 2024 US presidential election, with Donald Trump set to become the 47th President of the United States. The Tesla CEO, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump throughout his campaign, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the crucial role of women voters in Trump's success, responding directly to US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments about women’s organising power.

In his post, Musk commented, “The reality is that an enormous number of sensible, smart women voted for Donald Trump. He would not have won without them.”

His statement came in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s earlier post, where she wrote, “We ran 80,000 election simulations and women are pissed off and well-organized in every one of them.”

Donald Trump’s Praise for Elon Musk

During his election night speech in West Palm Beach, Trump also expressed his admiration for Musk, who played a pivotal role in helping secure his victory in crucial states like Pennsylvania.

"He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius," Trump said, referring to Musk. The former president added, "We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them."

Donald Trump's remarks follow the billionaire's continued support for the Republican nominee, both financially and through public endorsements. Musk has been a major donor to Trump's political action committee, contributing millions to help fuel the campaign’s push.

Elon Musk’s Vision for America’s Future

As the results poured in, Elon Musk shared his confidence in Donald Trump’s victory and future plans for the country.

In a light-hearted post, Elon Musk shared an edited photo of himself in the Oval Office, captioned, "Let that sink in," referencing his famous stunt when he took a kitchen sink into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to mark the completion of his $44 billion acquisition of the platform.

Additionally, Elon Musk’s support for Trump extends beyond words.

He has publicly pledged to make the United States the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world” and has voiced his intention to have Musk lead an audit of government waste.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Close Alliance

Elon Musk’s alliance with Trump has been widely publicised, with the two appearing together at campaign rallies and events.

The tech billionaire has been a key figure in Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House, having not only donated $75 million to Trump’s political action committee but also engaging with voters on social media platforms. Musk's visibility during the election has further solidified his influence in shaping the narrative of Trump’s political resurgence.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 02:12 PM IST
      Popular in News

