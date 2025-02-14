Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed various issued with Tesla and SpaceX boss during a bilateral meeting on Thursday. The Prime Minister said the topics of discussion included those Musk “is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation.”

PM Modi posted on X, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

The Prime Minister also shared a range of photographs clicked during the one-on-one meeting with Musk and his family. "It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects," PM Modi said while sharing a few photographs showing Musk's kids who had joined the key meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release that Elon Musk, Head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and CEO of Tesla called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In this image released by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House, in Washington, DC, USA.

“Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Mr. Musk was accompanied by family members for the meeting,” the PMO said.

Before Musk, PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by PMO on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, in Washington, DC, USA. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2025_000450A)

PM Modi said he had a fruitful meeting with the NSA. "He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more," the Prime Minister said.