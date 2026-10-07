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Elon Musk Net Worth: How SpaceX and Tesla helped Musk become a trillionaire again after market rally

Elon Musk has returned to trillionaire status after a sharp rise in SpaceX shares, with Tesla also contributing to the rebound. His fortune climbed to about $1.04 trillion, highlighting how closely his wealth remains tied to market movements.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published7 Oct 2026, 03:29 AM IST
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Elon Musk is a trillionaire once again.
Elon Musk is a trillionaire once again.
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Elon Musk has crossed the $1 trillion wealth mark again, only months after becoming the world’s first trillionaire and then watching his fortune fall sharply. This time, a surge in SpaceX shares has done much of the work, with Tesla also adding to the rebound.

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Elon Musk becomes a trillionaire once again

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires data cited by Fortune, Musk’s net worth climbed to about $1.04 trillion on Monday, 05/10. His fortune increased by roughly $65 billion in a single day as SpaceX shares jumped nearly 8 per cent.

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The move shows just how quickly Musk’s estimated wealth can change. Much of his fortune is tied to companies he owns or controls, meaning a strong trading session can add tens of billions of dollars to his paper wealth without him receiving any cash.

Why did Musk’s net worth rise so sharply?

SpaceX was the main driver this time. The company’s shares rose after Morgan Stanley analysts described the stock as relatively inexpensive at recent prices and pointed to potential growth from artificial intelligence products, Starship, and new cloud computing contracts, Fortune reported.

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This image taken from video by NASA shows a SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts approaching at the International Space Station, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (NASA via AP)

The rally came after a difficult period for SpaceX investors. Musk first crossed the trillion-dollar threshold in June after the company went public, but its shares later declined, pulling his net worth below the milestone.

Fortune reported that Musk’s fortune fell from about $1.32 trillion to $957 billion between 16/06 and 24/06. It then reached a low of around $683.6 billion in early August before recovering.

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Tesla has also contributed to the latest rebound. Its shares gained after third-quarter deliveries came in above expectations, according to Investopedia. Tesla remains an important part of Musk’s wealth, although SpaceX has become the much larger contributor since its public listing.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla electric vehicles are pictured at one of the company's delivery centers in Valenton, near Paris, France, April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
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Musk’s wealth can move with the market

The latest milestone is a reminder that a trillion-dollar net worth does not mean Musk has $1 trillion sitting in cash. Most of his fortune is linked to equity holdings whose value changes with the market.

CNBC reported that SpaceX shares have risen strongly since the company’s public debut, although the stock remains vulnerable to sharp swings. That matters because Musk holds a substantial stake, so even relatively small percentage movements can translate into enormous changes in his estimated wealth.

Forbes continues to rank Musk as the world’s richest person. His return to trillionaire status is therefore less about receiving new money and more about the market value assigned to his businesses.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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