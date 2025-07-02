Elon Musk, Donald Trump divided by ‘big beautiful bill’, united by conflicts: What happened in last 24 hours

Divided by the 'One Big Beautiful Bill", united by geopolitical conflicts — Tesla CEO Elon Musk's barrage of criticisms and handful of praises for US President Donald Trump have left a sense of confusion: Is he being Trump's foe or friend? Is this a break-up or a rejuvenating bromance?

Advertisement

A day after criticising Trump as the President's multitrillion-dollar tax and spending package passed the Senate, Elon Musk credited him with resolving “several serious conflicts around the world.”

"Credit where credit is due. Donald Trump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world," Elon Musk posted on X while reacting to Trump's TRUTH post, which talked about ending the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

24 hours of Donald Trump vs Elon Musk Elon Musk's latest post praising Trump's conflict resolving capabilities came almost 24 hours after the Tesla boss slammed "every member of Congress for voting in favour of "the biggest debt increase in history."

Musk has been wary of Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending cut bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 51-50 to pass the bill, with three Republicans defying Trump to oppose the legislation.

The package — informally known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — combines $4.5 trillion in tax cuts with $1.2 trillion in spending cuts. It now goes to the House, which is expected to vote on the bill this week.

Advertisement

Musk has mainly opposed the bill's proposal to "increase the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS."

Soon after the bill passed the Senate, Elon Musk blasted Republicans and labelled lawmakers the “Porky Pig Party."

In a series of posts on X on July 1, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO accused lawmakers of creating “debt slavery,” and vowed to fund primary challenges against those who supported it.

He wrote, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!”

"How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?" he wrote in another post.

Advertisement

He also asked: "What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?"

Musk further added that every member of Congress "who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!"

Advertisement

"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk added.

Musk to launch new political party? On July 1, Elon Musk also said it's "time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."

He claimed that if this "insane spending bill passes [in the House]", the America Party will be formed the next day.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," Musk said.

Also Read | Elon Musk's mom Maye Musk credits son for success of book on dietetics

Donald Trump reacts The bitter feud between Trump and billionaire Elon Musk further escalated on Tuesday as the US President said he could consider deporting the South African-born Tesla CEO.

Advertisement

On July 1, Trump said that Elon Musk knew "long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President" that he was "strongly against the EV Mandate."

He suggested that “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Advertisement

Later, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether he would move to deport Musk.

Trump replied: “We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Advertisement

Trump went on to claim, "He [Musk] is upset…He's upset that he's losing his EV mandate and he's very upset about things. But you know, he could lose a lot more than that."

Is Elon Musk a US citizen? Musk has been a US citizen since 2002, according to a 2023 biography of Musk by journalist Walter Isaacson, CNN reported.

Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa.

His mother, Maye Musk, is Canadian, which allowed Elon to obtain Canadian citizenship in 1989 when he was 17 years old.

This helped him move to North America for his studies and eventually to the United States.

He became a “naturalised US citizen” in 2002.

Advertisement

Can Elon Musk be deported? According to the Immigrant Defence Project, a US citizen cannot be deported.