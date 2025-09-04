Elon Musk ‘not invited’ to Donald Trump’s tech CEOs dinner at White House— Who will be present?

US President Donald Trump will host a high-powered list of tech CEOs for a dinner at the White House on Thursday night, as reported by AP.

“The guest list is set to include Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a dozen other executives from the biggest artificial intelligence and tech firms,” according to the White House.

Elon Musk ‘absent’ One prominent name missing from the guest list is Elon Musk, a former close ally of Trump who was once appointed to lead the government-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The two had a public falling-out earlier this year.

The dinner is set to take place in the Rose Garden, which Trump recently renovated—replacing the grassy lawn with an arrangement of tables, chairs, and umbrellas that closely resemble the outdoor setup at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

The dinner will follow a meeting of the White House's newly formed Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump. Some of the tech leaders attending Thursday’s dinner are also expected to take part in the task force meeting, which is focused on advancing AI education for American students.

Check the complete guestlist The White House confirmed that the guest list for the dinner is also set to include Google founder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, Palantir executive Shyam Sankar, Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman.

Isaacman was an associate of Musk whom Trump nominated to lead NASA, only to revoke the nomination around the time of his breakup with Musk. Trump cited the revocation of the nomination as one of the reasons Musk was upset with him and called Isaacman “totally a Democrat.”

The dinner was first reported Wednesday by The Hill.

(With inputs from AP)