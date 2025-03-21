Elon Musk has announced a controversial plan to offer $100 in cash to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition opposing "activist judges." The incentive is part of a broader effort by Musk’s Super PAC, America PAC, to influence the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1.

Musk’s Super PAC pushes for Conservative judiciary America PAC, a political action committee founded by Musk to support Republican causes, stated on Thursday that Wisconsin voters will receive $100 for signing the petition and an additional $100 for each referral. The petition argues that judges should "interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas."

Musk amplified the message on his social media platform X.

revious controversy over paying voters America PAC during the 2024 presidential election introduced financial incentives to encourage political participation, offering payments for referring others to sign petitions backing the First and Second Amendments, along with a $1 million daily lottery for petition signers in key swing states before the 2024 election.