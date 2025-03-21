Elon Musk offers $100 incentive for Wisconsin voters signing petition against ‘activist judges’

  • Elon Musk’s Super PAC, America PAC, is offering Wisconsin voters $100 for signing a petition against “activist judges” and an additional $100 for referrals. The effort aims to influence the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1.

Ravi Hari
21 Mar 2025
America PAC, founded by Elon Musk, is using cash incentives to rally support for conservative judiciary reforms in Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura//File Photo(REUTERS)

Elon Musk has announced a controversial plan to offer $100 in cash to Wisconsin voters who sign a petition opposing "activist judges." The incentive is part of a broader effort by Musk’s Super PAC, America PAC, to influence the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1.

Musk’s Super PAC pushes for Conservative judiciary

America PAC, a political action committee founded by Musk to support Republican causes, stated on Thursday that Wisconsin voters will receive $100 for signing the petition and an additional $100 for each referral. The petition argues that judges should "interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas."

Musk amplified the message on his social media platform X.

revious controversy over paying voters

America PAC during the 2024 presidential election introduced financial incentives to encourage political participation, offering payments for referring others to sign petitions backing the First and Second Amendments, along with a $1 million daily lottery for petition signers in key swing states before the 2024 election.

The move had sparked concerns over potential election law violations. The Justice Department had previously warned Musk and America PAC in October that such initiatives could breach federal laws prohibiting payments for voter registration.

Ties to Trump's Administration and legal battles

Musk’s latest push comes amid mounting legal challenges for the Trump administration, which has been aggressively pursuing government reforms through Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Earlier this week, Trump called for the impeachment of District Judge James Boasberg, who had questioned whether the administration had defied a court order on deportations of hundreds of Venezuealan gang members to El Salvador.

Also Read | US Federal judge slams Trump’s reply on deportation flights; Prez hits back
21 Mar 2025
